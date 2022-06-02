The PM asked the Ministry of Public Security to work closely with educational management agencies to strengthen information exchange and publicity on the prevention of crime and other adverse phenomena in schools.

The ministry was asked to join hands with the education sector to strengthen safety measures in schools and prevent and deal with illegal behaviour and bullying.

School violence and bullying is a global problem that affects many children and young people. Beyond impacting on their studies, it can also harm their physical and mental well-being./.

VNA