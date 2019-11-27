Politics Infographic Vietnam - an active, proactive member of ASEAN Viet Nam officially became the 7th member of the ASEAN in 1995. Since then Viet Nam has made positive contributions to maintaining internal solidarity, forstering cooperation among member countries.

Politics Infographic Exports of agriculture, forestry and fisheries exceed 33 billion USD Exports of agriculture, forestry and fisheries of the 10-month period of 2019 is estimated at over 33 billion USD, up 1.6% compared to the same period in 2018.