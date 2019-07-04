An automobile being reversed on the Hanoi-Hai Phong Highway. The photo was taken by camera and sent to police. - Photo Courtesy of the Vietnam Infrastructure Development and Finance Investment Joint Stock Company

– The Ministry of Transport is drafting a decree, stipulating stiffer fines for some of the most dangerous traffic law violations, especially on highways.The draft decree would increase fines for reversing on highways from 800,000-1.2 million VND (34-51 USD) to 16-18 million VND (690-780 USD), and drivers could have their licenses revoked for 5-7 months instead of 1-3 months as at present.Fines for making a U-turn on highways would also increase from 400,000-600,000 VND (17-26 USD) to 5-7 million VND (210-300 USD), and drivers lose their licences for up to four months.Driving in the wrong direction on highways would also see a heavy fine of 16-18 million VND (690-780 USD), up from 5-7 million VND (210-300 USD) and have licences revoked for 5-7 months.Tran Huu Minh, deputy chief of Office of the National Committee for Traffic Safety, said the old punishments were not strong enough, especially for reversing on highways.This action seriously violates the laws, causing risks for people and threatens people’s lives, Minh said.Minh said the system of warning signs along highways in Vietnam was not designed and installed well enough.Specifically, the warning signs system must ensure repetition and distance between each other and supply enough information.-VNA