Business An Giang province hosts Vietnam-Thailand trade fair Thousands of consumer goods made in Vietnam and Thailand are being exhibited at a trade fair in Long Xuyen city in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

Business HCM City seeks to boost ornamental fish exports Ho Chi Minh City’s ornamental fish breeding industry is seeking to expand its overseas markets.

Business Condotel investment risky yet promising property segment Investment in condotels remains appealing despite defaults in profit commitments by property developers, but a clear legal framework is needed to protect investors’ rights, according to experts.