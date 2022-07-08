Striking sites along Con Dao southern coastal road
Famous for its spectacular and pristine landscapes, the coastal road in the southern reaches of Con Son Island in the Con Dao archipelago has become a popular “check-in” spot for tourists.
Tourists can easily travel along the road by electric bus. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
Mesmerising views of the sea and pristine islets of all sizes. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
Deep blue water and shores of rocks in interesting natural shapes. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
A beach next to an expanded strip of white sand. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
Con Dao National Park boasts pristine and valuable forests. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)
The winding road offers numerous wonderful “check-in” spots for visitors. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)