Stroke centre at Da Nang hospital meets world’s gold treatment quality standard
The stroke centre at Da Nang Hospital was granted a certificate by the World Stroke Association on January 9 for meeting gold treatment quality standards.
Close to 4,000 stroke patients receive treatment at the centre each year. (Source: thanhnien)
Hanoi (VNA) – The stroke centre at Da Nang Hospital was granted a certificate by the World Stroke Association on January 9 for meeting gold treatment quality standards.
It is the first stroke centre in the central-Central Highland region to receive the certification.
Close to 4,000 stroke patients receive treatment at the centre each year.
In Vietnam, nearly 200,000 people suffer from strokes every year, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Stroke Association. The mortality and disability rate is still high due to a variety of reasons, including limited endovascular intervention capacity and late hospitalisation of patients./.