Health Vietnam has 66 traditional medicine hospitals Vietnam had 66 traditional medicine hospitals as of the end of 2019, an increase of two compared to the number in 2018, it was reported at a conference on January 7 of the Agency of Traditional Medicine Administration under the Health Ministry.

Health Preventive work intensified against mysterious pneumonia in China The General Department of Preventive Medicine has directed municipal and provincial health departments across the country to intensify preventive work in the face of the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China.

Health MoH orders tight medical quarantine controls at border gates The Ministry of Health’s General Department of Preventive Medicine has instructed agencies to enhance quarantine checks at border gates to prevent the introduction of contagious diseases by cross-border travellers.

Health Vietnam closely monitors severe pneumonia outbreak in China The Vietnamese Ministry of Health is closely monitoring an ongoing severe pneumonia outbreak in central China, as well as taking measures to prevent the virus from entering Vietnam.