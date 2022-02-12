Strong cold remains in northern region
A new cold spell is approaching Vietnam and forecast to hit the north from early morning of February 13, keeping the region in bone-chilling cold for the next few days.
People in raincoat and warm clothes move on a street in winter (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
After landing in some northern mountainous areas on early February 13, the spell will spread to other places in the north and then some areas of the central region, said the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
On February 13, the northern region will experience the lowest temperatures of 11 - 14 degrees Celsius, even 8 - 11 degrees or lower in mountainous areas where rains with snow may appear.
In the central region, the mercury will also drop to 14 - 17 degrees in the areas from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue provinces.
Due to impact of the cold spell and high-altitude wind convergence, the centre predicted downpours of 30 - 50mm, even over 70mm, across the northern region. The provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue are likely to record heavy showers, lightning, and hail./.