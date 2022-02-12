Environment Spain-based corporation enters Vietnam’s water treatment market GS Inima Environment, the water treatment subsidiary of Spain-based GS Engineering and Construction Corp. (GS E&C), has acquired a 30 percent stake of Phu My Vinh Construction & Investment JSC (PMV) – an industrial water supplier in the Vietnam's southern province of Long An.

Environment Mekong Delta region forecast to suffer highest salinity level in February, March The Mekong Delta region is forecast to suffer more severe saltwater intrusion than the average in many years from the start of February, but not as hard as the 2019-2020 dry season, according to Phung Tien Dung, head of the Hydrological Forecasting Department for the Central, Central Highlands and Southern Regions under the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

World Tigers might disappear in Laos: WWF Without recorded evidence of tigers in Laos’ forests for almost a decade, a new report from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has said the animal could be extinct.

Environment National biodiversity strategy to 2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving the national biodiversity strategy to 2030 with a vision towards 2050.