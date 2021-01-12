Environment Mountainous region covered with frost Vietnam is completely located in the tropical belt of the Northern Hemisphere, favoring a tropical climate with annual average temperature is from 22ºC to 27ºC. However, in recent days, Vietnam’s northern region has been facing an extreme cold snap caused by the arrival of a cold front which pushed temperature down to below 10ºC and even under 0ºC, bringing chances of frost to mountainous areas.

Environment Many northern schools temporarily close due to strong cold spell Hundreds of schools in the northern region have allowed students to stay at home amid the freezing cold weather when a new strong cold spell has pushed temperature down to below 10 degree C and even under 0 degree C.

Environment Seminar seeks ways to improve air quality How to improve air quality was the main topic of a seminar held in Hanoi on January 9 within the framework of a clean air project supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Environment Cold weather intensified in northern, north central regions A new cold spell, which moved south on January 10, is expected to impact northern provinces from the evening on the day, with the north and central regions maintaining low temperatures.