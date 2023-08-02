Hanoi police handle procedures for making chip-based identity cards for local citizens. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn) Hanoi (VNA) – National digital transformation is a heavy task requiring strong determination, great efforts, and drastic and effective actions, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a recent meeting.



The PM’s instructions made at the conference reviewing national digital transformation in the first half of 2023 are summed up in a document released by the Government Office on August 1.



Accordingly, since the start of 2023, certain encouraging results have been recorded in national digital transformation and the implementation of Plan 06 on developing the application of resident data,



Both awareness and actions have continued to be improved substantially across all-level authorities, sectors, and localities. Digital transformation has helped promote national growth, industrialisation, and modernisation.



However, there remain certain shortcomings, heard the conference.



PM Chinh highlighted the view that digital transformation is currently a global and inevitable trend, so it is necessary to further raise all-level authorities and sectors’ awareness of this issue, keep up with the trend of the era, make development breakthroughs in key areas, issue priority policies to boost online public services, develop digital transformation infrastructure and platforms, and guarantee information safety and



A digital citizen ecosystem is an important basis for national digital transformation, a digital economy is a critical impetus for economic development, a digital society is a basis of the Vietnamese society, and digital culture forms a crucial part of the Vietnamese culture deeply imbued with the national identity, he noted.



The Government leader requested harmonising interests of the State, people and businesses; viewing people and businesses as the centre, key players, targets, and momentum of development; and mobilising resources from and the engagement of the entire political system, people, and businesses in digital transformation.



He also demanded methodological implementation, a strategic vision, a breakthrough mindset, and strong and focus-driven actions in – National digital transformation is a heavy task requiring strong determination, great efforts, and drastic and effective actions, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a recent meeting.The PM’s instructions made at the conference reviewing national digital transformation in the first half of 2023 are summed up in a document released by the Government Office on August 1.Accordingly, since the start of 2023, certain encouraging results have been recorded in national digital transformation and the implementation of Plan 06 on developing the application of resident data, electronic identification , and electronic authentication to serve national digital transformation during 2022 - 2025.Both awareness and actions have continued to be improved substantially across all-level authorities, sectors, and localities. Digital transformation has helped promote national growth, industrialisation, and modernisation.However, there remain certain shortcomings, heard the conference.PM Chinh highlighted the view that digital transformation is currently a global and inevitable trend, so it is necessary to further raise all-level authorities and sectors’ awareness of this issue, keep up with the trend of the era, make development breakthroughs in key areas, issue priority policies to boost online public services, develop digital transformation infrastructure and platforms, and guarantee information safety and cyber security A digital citizen ecosystem is an important basis for national digital transformation, a digital economy is a critical impetus for economic development, a digital society is a basis of the Vietnamese society, and digital culture forms a crucial part of the Vietnamese culture deeply imbued with the national identity, he noted.The Government leader requested harmonising interests of the State, people and businesses; viewing people and businesses as the centre, key players, targets, and momentum of development; and mobilising resources from and the engagement of the entire political system, people, and businesses in digital transformation.He also demanded methodological implementation, a strategic vision, a breakthrough mindset, and strong and focus-driven actions in digital transformation

The leader required that ministries, sectors and localities to further review and streamline administrative procedures and regulations, aiming to simplify at least 20% of regulations and reduce at least 20% compliance costs. Public services and administrative procedures provided on the national public service portal and ministerial-level portals should be further upgraded and simplified, which must be completed within the third quarter of this year.



Besides, the PM also underlined the importance of stepping up communications to raise public awareness and encourage people to join hands in the task, according to the Government Office’s announcement./.

VNA