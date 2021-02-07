Strong earthquake hits southern Philippines
An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted the Davao del Sur province in the south of the Philippines on February 7, authorities said.
The Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said the quake, which struck at 12.22 pm (local time), hit at a depth of 15 m, about 6 km southeast of Magsaysay town.
Phivolcs said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks and cause damage.
The tremor was also felt in Kadapawan city, Koronadal city in South Cotabato and other areas in the Mindanao region.
The Philippines lies along the "Pacific Ring of Fire" which is surrounded by numerous active faults and trenches on both sides of the archipelago. The country has frequent seismic activities and is prone to natural disasters./.
