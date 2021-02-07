World Half of Japanese firms in Vietnam plan to boost operations More than half of Japanese businesses in Vietnam and India have plans to expand their in-country operations, Kyodo News cited a recent survey.

World Cambodia pledges support for trade liberalisation after catfish import suspended The Cambodian Ministry of Commerce on February 5 issued a feedback document about the country’s recent suspension of catfish imports from several neighbouring countries, including Vietnam, reaffirming Cambodia’s commitment to complying with and supporting the spirit of trade liberalisation.

World Australian expert expects Vietnam to rise to meet regional challenges The Australian Institute of International Affairs (AIIA) on February 5 published an article written by Kyle Springer, a Senior Analyst at the Perth USAsia Centre, saying that the outcomes of the freshly-ended 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam suggest continuity in leadership and policy.