Hanoi (VNA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shook Mindanao island, the Philippines, at 20:09:37 GMT on February 7, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences - the national research centre for Earth sciences in Germany.



Its focal depth was at 10 km, the centre said.



Meanwhile, earlier on the same day, the US Geological Survey said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 occurred at 166km area West Southwest of Fakfak town in Indonesia at 7:33pm on February 7.



The earthquake has a focal depth of 10km.



At the same time, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geoscience recorded a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shaking the Indonesian island of Seram which had a focal depth of 44.7km./.



