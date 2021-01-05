Health Vietnam records three new COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded three new imported COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours from 6:00pm of January 3, bringing the total number of infections to 1,497, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Great efforts being made to secure COVID-19 vaccine supply The Ministry of Health (MoH) has negotiated with partners in the UK, the US, Russia, and China about purchasing COVID-19 vaccines, Deputy Minister Truong Quoc Cuong said on January 4. ​

Health Vietnam records 12 new imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 12 new imported COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours from 6:00pm of January 2, bringing the total number of infections to 1,494, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Tighter COVID-19 prevention measures needed during lunar New Year The Ministry of Public Health has called for tighter measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure health safety during the upcoming lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, with the focus on controlling entries.