Business Work starts on specialties trade centre in An Giang province The construction of a trade centre showcasing specialties of Vietnam began in Mekong Delta province of An Giang on December 30.

Business Forestry exports approximate 17 billion USD in 2022 This year’s forestry exports are estimated at over 16.9 billion USD, up 6.1% from 2021, according to the Vietnam Administration of Forestry.

Business Da Nang ranks third in economic growth in 2022 The central city of Da Nang ranked third in terms of economic growth and 17th in economic scale nationwide in 2022, the municipal Department of Statistics reported at a press conference on December 30.

Business Number of newly-registered, reoperating firms up over 30% in 2022 There are 208,300 enterprises entering the Vietnamese market or resuming their operation in 2022, up 30.3% year-on-year, according to head of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.