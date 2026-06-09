Environment

Strong maritime nation takes shape through blue future

The vision of a strong maritime nation will be reflected in green ports, offshore wind farms, thriving coastal communities, restored mangrove forests, sustainable coastal cities, resilient island outposts and generations of Vietnamese equipped with ocean knowledge and a deep sense of responsibility for the nation’s maritime future.

Recognising the maritime economy as one of its strategic pillars, Da Nang city aims to develop into a world-class coastal megacity (Photo: VNA)
Recognising the maritime economy as one of its strategic pillars, Da Nang city aims to develop into a world-class coastal megacity (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - As efforts to review Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW on the sustainable development of the marine economy are underway, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has underlined the need to define the “shape of a strong maritime nation in the 21st century,” which points to a strategic shift from exploiting the sea to developing it more intelligently, more sustainably, and greener, so that it truly becomes a space for livelihood, sovereignty, and national development.

From maritime advantages to a strong maritime nation vision

Vietnam’s identity as a maritime nation is rooted in its geography, history and culture. The East Sea has long supported trade, cultural exchange, sovereignty protection and the development of resilient coastal communities.

General Secretary and State President Lam’s message underscores that a strong maritime nation cannot be measured solely by coastline length, seaport capacity, fisheries output or tourism revenue. It must possess a clear maritime vision, effective governance, advanced marine science and technology, a thriving blue economy, vibrant maritime culture, secure coastal livelihoods, and a strong defence and security presence at sea.

While Vietnam has achieved notable progress in marine economic development, defence, security, diplomacy, international cooperation and improving living standards in coastal areas, it has yet to fully realise its maritime potential. Gaps remain between natural advantages and development capacity, and between national aspirations and the institutions, infrastructure, technology and human resources required to achieve them.

Global experience shows that leading economies have leveraged the sea as a strategic development space. The blue economy has become a key driver of competitiveness, connectivity and national influence. Vietnam therefore needs to move beyond a resource-extraction mindset and view the sea as an integrated space encompassing economic growth, environmental protection, science and technology, culture, security and livelihoods.

A strong maritime nation should feature five core elements - a modern, high-value blue economy; protected marine ecosystems; integrated networks of coastal cities, ports, logistics centres and marine industries; data-driven governance supported by digital technologies; and a vibrant maritime culture in which coastal communities play a central role

Blue economy, Net Zero and ocean stewardship

A blue economy is now essential. Future marine development must be based on ecosystem protection, biodiversity conservation and sustainable industries such as offshore renewable energy, high-tech aquaculture and smart tourism.

This approach also reflects Vietnam’s long tradition of living in harmony with the sea. Today, amid climate change, marine pollution, declining fish stocks and rising sea levels, that tradition must be translated into modern policies, planning and governance.

Offshore wind power offers one of the most promising opportunities. A dedicated national strategy could help attract investment, promote technology transfer and develop supporting industries, while contributing to energy security, Net Zero commitments and new growth drivers.

vnanet-potal-quang-ninh-tap-trung-phat-trien-kinh-te-bien-ben-vung-8663628.jpg
Industrial shrimp farming model in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Aquaculture must shift towards sustainable, technology-based production, while marine tourism should prioritise environmental protection and cultural preservation alongside economic benefits. The loss of coral reefs, natural coastlines or traditional fishing communities weakens both ecological resilience and long-term tourism value.

Marine development must also support Vietnam’s Net Zero target. Shipping, ports and coastal industries need to accelerate decarbonisation through cleaner fuels, green ports, shore power systems and energy-efficient technologies. Environmental performance will increasingly shape the competitiveness of maritime industries.

Equally important is protecting “blue carbon” ecosystems such as mangrove forests, seagrass beds and coral reefs. These natural assets support climate mitigation, biodiversity conservation, disaster resilience and sustainable livelihoods, making them integral to Vietnam’s long-term climate strategy.

Governance and responsibility

Achieving these ambitions requires modern governance. Vietnam needs comprehensive marine data systems, marine spatial planning, stronger inter-agency coordination, advanced environmental monitoring and stricter enforcement against pollution and overexploitation. Greater investment in marine science, innovation, human resources and green finance will also be essential.

Ultimately, maritime development starts from a culture of responsibility. The State must provide effective governance and transparent planning. Businesses should avoid sacrificing ecosystems for short-term gains. Localities must prevent fragmented coastal development, while communities and citizens should recognise that marine sovereignty, environmental protection, cultural heritage and sustainable livelihoods are inseparable.

A strong maritime nation is one that generates prosperity from the sea without depleting it, modernises coastal areas without erasing their heritage, and expands economic opportunities while preserving ecosystems. The sea is more than a resource; it is a living space, a strategic frontier, a cultural foundation and a source of future prosperity.

As Vietnam advances towards its development goals for 2030, 2045 and beyond, the sea must become a central pillar of national ambition. Transforming maritime potential into maritime strength will require innovation, environmental stewardship and long-term strategic vision.

If successful, the vision of a strong maritime nation will be reflected in green ports, offshore wind farms, thriving coastal communities, restored mangrove forests, sustainable coastal cities, resilient island outposts and generations of Vietnamese equipped with ocean knowledge and a deep sense of responsibility for the nation’s maritime future./.

VNA
#New era #biển đảo Việt Nam #BĐVN #Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW #Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #marine economy #blue economy
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