Society Quang Ngai province commemorates victims of Son My massacre An incense offering ceremony was held on March 16 to commemorate 504 victims of a massacre by US troops 52 years ago in Tinh Khe commune of Quang Ngai city, the central province of Quang Ngai.

Society HCMC closes entertainment venues amid COVID-19 outbreak Starting from 18:00 on March 18 to the end of March, all entertainment establishments in Ho Chi Minh City were ordered to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Society HCM City works to ensure training for guest workers Ho Chi Minh City has been sending workers abroad under various programmes in recent years, but challenges still exist, especially in training, according to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs.

Society Hai Phong proposes suspension of flights from Thailand to Cat Bi airport​ The People's Committee of Hai Phong has asked the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to suspend flights from Bangkok (Thailand) to the city's Cat Bi International Airport in service of the local prevention of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak.