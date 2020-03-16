Strong measures must be maintained to contain COVID-19 spread: Deputy PM
The meeting of the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control in Hanoi on March 16 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam needs to continue with strong measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and respond to complex developments of the pandemic around the globe, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.
He made the remark while chairing a meeting of the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control in Hanoi on March 16.
At the event, participants pointed out the fast changing COVID-19 situation around the world, noting that as of March 16 morning (Vietnam time), nearly 170,000 infection cases had been recorded in 154 countries and territories.
Meanwhile, Vietnam has confirmed 57 coronavirus infected patients, including 17 foreigners. Most of the 41 new cases are imported ones.
Therefore, Vietnam needs to maintain the strict monitoring of foreigners entering the country, committee members said.
They discussed measures for enhancing coordination among relevant forces in carrying out compulsory health declaration and quarantine for people coming from or travelling through areas affected by COVID-19 within 14 days prior to their arrival in Vietnam or those with clinical symptoms of the disease.
The committee noted grassroots-level steering boards must strongly bring into play their roles in disease prevention and control, adding that those boards, which are led by chairpersons of communal-level People’s Committees, must visit each household to collect information about the health and travel history of locals. When necessary, their working groups will help people with clinical symptoms to take samples for testing.
Participants also agreed to encourage all Vietnamese citizens to make health declaration, explaining that this will help the health sector classify groups vulnerable to coronavirus infection.
The health sector will also set up a mobile testing system and mobilise private medical establishments’ participation in anti-COVID-19 efforts, according to a health official./.