World Thailand warns of rampant cybercrimes The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Thailand has highlighted five types of cybercrimes running rampant in the past year, and is warning people to avoid being tricked online.

World Three rare dolphins spotted in Myanmar Three Irrawaddy dolphin calves have been found recently in central Myanmar's Ayeyarwady River, reported the Global New Light of Myanmar.

World Direct Thailand-China cargo rail service launched Thailand and China launched the first direct cargo rail link from Nong Khai to Chongqing via Laos on December 29.