Business EVFTA makes Vietnam more attractive to EU investors: German media Foreign investors, especially those from the European Union (EU) would find it more appealing to land investment in Vietnam when the EU- Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect, according to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).

World Press Statement by Chairman of ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat was held in Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on January 16-17 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh.

ASEAN ASEAN 2020: ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ retreat Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on January 17 presided over a retreat of the foreign ministers of the ASEAN countries (AMM Retreat), with the participation of the foreign ministers of other ASEAN members and the bloc’s Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi.

ASEAN Science-policy intertwining for ASEAN’s sustainable development talked A symposium was opened in Hanoi on January 17 to discuss the intertwining of science and policy towards sustainable development in ASEAN.