Business Airlines urged to strengthen maintenance for unused jets: CAAV A total of 39 aircraft have been left unused and parked on runways and in storage facilities as of the end of this year’s first quarter due to border closures and air travel bans induced by the COVID-19, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau economy grows in Q1 The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau managed to achieve positive economic growth in the first quarter of 2021 driven by a surge in industrial production, port services and domestic travel.

Business Vietnamese electric motorbike start-up gets foreign funding Dat Bike, a Vietnamese technology start-up that plans to make electric motorbikes, has raised 2.6 million USD in a pre-series A funding from Singapore’s Jungle Ventures, Wavemaker Partners, Hustle Fund, and iSeed Ventures.

Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,190 VND per USD on April 19, down 6 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 16).