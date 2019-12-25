Business First certified Halal convenience store opens in HCM City The first certified Halal convenience store was put into service in Ho Chi Minh City on December 25, giving Muslimsin the southern metropolis more food choices.

Business Japanese company buys stakes in Vietnamese gas firm Saibu Gas of Japan reached an agreement to obtain a 21-percent stake in the PetroVietnam Low Pressure Gas Distribution JSC (PVGD) – a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam).

Business Company, research institute to develop new rice varieties The Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute (CLRRI) and agricultural company Loc Troi Group on December 24 signed a five-year agreement to jointly develop new rice varieties.