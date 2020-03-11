Society Golden leaves make university instagrammable venue As Hanoi is in transition from spring to summer, leaves on trees in Hanoi University of Education turn golden, making the university a check-in venue of youngsters.

Society Hanoi broadcasts lessons on TV as schools remain closed Pupils in ninth and twelfth grades in Hanoi are now able to keep up with courseworks as schools remain closed during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Society Hanoi close tourist sites for disinfection Historical and cultural relic sites as wells as tourist destinations in Hanoi are temporarily closed for disinfection in an attempt to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Society TH Group joins hands to combat COVID-19 Dairy producer TH Group has presented one million glasses of milk to doctors, officials and people in COVID-19 concentrated quarantine centres nationwide.