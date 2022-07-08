UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: UN/VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – The United Nations (UN) and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) need to further strengthen cooperation in order to promote the implementation of sustainable developments goals (SDGs) through South-South and tripartite cooperation, said Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN at a meeting in Geneva on July 7.



Heads of OIF member countries’ delegations had the meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to discuss global issues in the UN agenda, during which Giang emphasised Vietnam’s willingness to cooperate and share experience with African countries, especially in agriculture development.



Regarding climate change response, the diplomat reaffirmed Vietnam's commitment at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to achieve the net zero emissions by 2050, and suggested the UN and OIF work together to support developing countries in fulfilling their commitments in this area.

The two should develop a joint action plan in implementing the UN Secretary General’s proposals on “Our Common Agenda” (OCA), he said.



UN Secretary General Guterres, for his part, spoke highly of Vietnam's strong commitment and urgent actions in responding to climate change, showing his high agreement with Vietnam's proposals.



He spotlighted the significance of the South-South and tripartite cooperation in promoting the implementation of SDGs, and welcomed the idea of developing a UN-OIF action programme to implement the OCA.



During the meeting, Ambassador Giang also informed participants of Vietnam's candidacy for the membership of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) for 2023 - 2025.



Representatives from the OIF agreed on the need to support OIF's candidates for UN agencies in the coming time.



The OCA report looks ahead to the next 25 years and represents the UN Secretary General’s vision on the future of global cooperation and reinvigorating inclusive, networked, and effective multilateralism. The report was presented in the context that the international community is dealing with major challenges in terms of peace, security, epidemics and other global issues./.