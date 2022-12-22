Politics Quang Ninh, Chinese locality foster multifaceted cooperation A high-level delegation from the northeastern border province of Quang Ninh’s Mong Cai city on December 21 held a virtual meeting with authorities of Dongxing city in China's Guangxi province, discussing bilateral collaboration across fields in the time to come.

Society Vietnam News Agency, Division 304 hold traditional gathering The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Division 304 under the Army Corps 2 held a traditional gathering in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on December 21 on the occasion of the 78th founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army and the 33rd anniversary of All-People Defence Festival (December 22).

Society Front leader shares Christmas joy with Catholics in Kon Tum President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien visited the Episcopal Palace of Kon Tum Diocese to offer Christmas greetings to the Catholic community in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on December 21.

Society Workshop held to examine draft of country report on ICCPR implementation The Ministry of Justice and Standing Office of the Government's Human Rights Steering Committee held a consultation workshop in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on December 21 on the draft of the fourth country report on the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).