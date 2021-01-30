Society Ministry orders halt of mass religious gatherings in COVID-19 hotspots Religious establishments in Hai Duong province’s Chi Linh city and Quang Ninh province’s Dong Trieu township, where many COVID-19 cases were detected in the past few days , must cancel all religious activities with crowded gatherings, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official dispatch issued on January 29.

Society Vietjet supports customers in flights to/from Van Don airport Vietjet has announced a plan to support customers with their flight to and from Van Don, the northern province of Quang Ninh, from January 29 to February 13 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Deputy FM stresses better support for OVs The Party and State will double their efforts to provide better support and assistance for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in the years to come, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Minh Khoi.

Society Quang Ninh: Dong Trieu town put under social distancing order for 25 days The town of Dong Trieu in northern Quang Ninh province will be subject to social distancing measures over the next 25 days, according to an official dispatch from the provincial People’s Committee on January 29.