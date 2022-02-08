Students back to school after long period of online learning
Face-to-face learning have been resumed for pupils and pre-school children nationwide from February 7 after a long time of online learning due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Together with other students in Hanoi, 12th graders of Viet Duc high school return to face-to-face learning on Feb. 7. On the first day coming back to school, they are eager to attend the flag salute ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
12th graders of Viet Duc high school wash their hands and have their temperature measured before attending the class. (Photo: VNA)
12th graders of Viet Duc high school return to school after a long time of online learning due to COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)
Students of Chau Van Liem high school in the southern Can Tho city review what they have learnt during online learning period. (Photo: VNA)
Pupils of Ngo Quyen primary school in Can Tho city attend class after a long time of online learning due to COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)