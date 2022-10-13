Society Winners of Vietnamese brand awards 2022 honoured Winners of the Vietnamese Brand Awards 2022 were announced at a ceremony organized by Vietnam Economic Magazine on October 12.

Society Outstanding Hanoi’s entrepreneurs, enterprises to be honoured Nearly 200 outstanding entrepreneurs and enterprises of Hanoi will be honoured at a ceremony which will be held on November 10.

Society Vietnam attends US conference on war aftermath settlement A delegation from the Office of the Standing Agency of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences head by Colonel Le Dinh Vu attended a conference on war consequences and peace held by the US Institute of Peace (USIP) in Washington D.C. on October 11-12.

Society Event connects overseas Vietnamese businesses to peers at home A networking event that links overseas Vietnamese businesspeople and their peers in Vietnam took place virtually on October 12 as part of activities marking Vietnam Entrepreneurs Day (October 13).