Students should receive psychological support on return to school: official
The Ministry of Education and Training has asked schools to provide psychological support for students when they return to in-person classes, an official has said.
Students in Hanoi have returned to school (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – The Ministry of Education and Training has asked schools to provide psychological support for students when they return to in-person classes, an official has said.
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Nguyen Thanh De, Director of the Physical Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training (MoIT), said students should have more chances to interact with each other at school, especially first graders.
According to the official, the MoIT has coordinated with the Ministry of Health to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, consolidate medical services in schools and vaccinate children against the virus.
The MoIT has also instructed the provincial and municipal Departments of Education and Training to take measures to improve teaching and learning standards, saying more attention should be paid to twelfth graders and that educational institutions should sketch out plans to conclude the 2021-2022 academic year before June 30.
Localities that fail to wrap up the academic year before the end of June will need to submit detailed reports, De added.
Educational institutions should work to fill the knowledge gaps for students after months of online learning, and take measures to support students who have to suspend their in-person classes due to the pandemic.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)As of April 12, all 63 centrally-run cities and provinces across the country have reopened schools or made detailed plans on school resumption. Kindergarteners in Hanoi will reopen on April 13.
De pointed out that during the first days of reopening, schools have met difficulties in dealing with students infected with COVID-19, and those who have had close contact with them./.