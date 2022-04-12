Society Regional minimum wage to rise 6 percent from July The National Wage Council agreed to raise region-based minimum wage by 6 percent from July, during its working session on April 12.

Society HCM City needs up to 65,500 workers in Q2 Ho Chi Minh City will need 59,000-65,500 employees in the second of this year, down 8 percent compared with the same period last year, if the COVID-19 pandemic is kept under control, the city’s Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information (FALMI) Centre said on April 11.

Society Recruitment The News for Foreign Service Department of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is looking for two qualified foreign copy editors to work with our team to deliver news/ stories for our digital platform.

Business Overseas Vietnam returning home to contribute to the motherland In recent years, there has been a “wave” of overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs and intellectuals returning to Vietnam in groups and organising trade and investment promotion activities, which connect overseas Vietnamese from all around the world.