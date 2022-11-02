Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Villages and residential groups are the best performers of the right to democracy at grassroots level, revealed a study at a symposium held by the United Nations Development Programme in Hanoi on November 2.



The study looked into several good practice models in the central province of Quang Tri and the capital city of Hanoi.



It found that citizens’ right to transparent information access needs to be guaranteed, which is especially important for ethnic minorities, the disabled and the elderly.



It suggested institutionalising the accountability of authorities at all levels and ensuring active and proactive participation of social organisations and the media in supporting the implementation of democracy at grassroots level.



Several important lessons were also drawn to promote citizens’ participation and human rights in the practice of grassroots democracy principles.



Moreover, the study looked into the draft Law on the Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level in order to find the best possible conditions from a legal perspective in line with the motto “people know, people discuss, people do, people inspect, people supervise, people benefit”, thus laying a foundation for citizens to actively and proactively engage in local governance while improving the working efficiency of local authorities.



Diana Torres, Assistant Resident Representative & Head of Governance and Participation at UNDP Vietnam, expressed hope that the findings of this action-oriented study will serve as an important reference and offer policy recommendations for authorities from the central to grassroots levels, especially when the Law on the Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level takes effect after being approved by the National Assembly./.