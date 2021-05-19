World Vietnam proposes ASEAN, China prioritise coordination in COVID-19 fight Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s ASEAN SOM, has suggested ASEAN and China prioritise coordination in fighting COVID-19 and spurring sustainable recovery.

Politics Vietnam informs Cambodian party on outcomes of 13th National Party Congress The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) held a virtual conference on May 18 to discuss the outcomes of the CPV’s 13th National Congress and the cooperation between the two parties and nations.

Politics PM orders highest efforts to ensure success of general elections d ministries, agencies and People’s Committees at all levels to raise the high sense of responsibility and pay great attention to preparations for the general elections, slated for May 23.

Politics All localities resolved to organise elections on schedule, successfully National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman of the National Election Council hosted a national teleconference on deploying the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and members of all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 tenure.