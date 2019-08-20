An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)

– The studying and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle have become a regular activity of officials, Party members and people nationwide, contributing to the country’s development in many aspects, said head of the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission Vo Van Thuong.Thuong, who is also a Politburo member, was addressing an a national teleconference on August 20 with nearly 70,000 delegates nationwide to review three years of implementing the 12th Political Bureau’s Directive 05-CT/TW on promoting the studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle.He said the response of the community to the movement has contributed to realising the 12th National Party Congress’s resolution, helping promote administrative reform, anti-corruption, building a pure and strong Party and political system, and preventing degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle as well as signs of “self-evolution” and “self-transformation”.Along with aiding Party building resolutions and directions, the efficient implementation of Directive 05 has helped enhance the role, position and prestige of the Party and the political system, he said.Thuong said the directive has also plays a role in the socio-economic, defence, security and external relations achievements of the country over the past three years.He noted many efficient models and methods have emerged during the implementation of the directive, unearthing role models from all walks of life.In the future, the official stressed the need to continue raising public awareness of the importance of the implementation of Directive 05 to the Party and political system building and rectification as well as developing the Vietnamese culture and people to meet the demand of sustainable development and national defence.Further research should be made on President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle as well as methods to apply them to the present day, he said.Thuong also underscored the necessity to associate the realising of the directive into the implementation of other resolutions, regulations and conclusions of the Party Central Committee, especially those on Party building and organisation.The official said it is crucial to strengthen communication and education among Party members and the entire society on President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle as well as the private responsibility of officials and Party members in the work.At the same time, it is necessary to honour outstanding individuals and collectives, while multiplying effective models, he added.The studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle must be integrated into the realisation of political tasks, with a focus on promoting the pioneering role of management officials and leaders of agencies and localities, he said.Based on the directive, ministries, sectors and central agencies should issue their own regulations on professional ethnics, he said, adding that the results of the studying and following should serve as a foundation for the evaluation of Party members and organisations annually.-VNA