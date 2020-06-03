Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel Destinations

Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above

Bac Ha is a northeastern district in Lao Cai province. The wonderful natural beauty and extraordinary culture turn Bac Ha district into an attractive destination for tourists.
VNA

  • Located 60 km far from Lao Cai city, the district is endowed with cool weather all year round (Photo: VNA)

  • Bac Ha is famous for its horse racing festival, which draws crowds of tourists every year (Photo: VNA)

  • From mountain, rice terraces to people and culture, Bac Ha boasts its unique beauty that requires long visit to know (Photo: VNA)

  • From mountain, rice terraces to people and culture, Bac Ha boasts its unique beauty that requires long visit to know (Photo: VNA)

  • From mountain, rice terraces to people and culture, Bac Ha boasts its unique beauty that requires long visit to know (Photo: VNA)

  • Can Cau Market, one of the most unique markets in the northern mountainous region of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

  • Can Cau Market, one of the most unique markets in the northern mountainous region of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

  • The landscapes of this region, characterized by terraced rice fields, are especially beautiful between May and October (Photo: VNA)

  • The landscapes of this region, characterized by terraced rice fields, are especially beautiful between May and October (Photo: VNA)

Other albums