Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above
-
Located 60 km far from Lao Cai city, the district is endowed with cool weather all year round (Photo: VNA)
-
Bac Ha is famous for its horse racing festival, which draws crowds of tourists every year (Photo: VNA)
-
From mountain, rice terraces to people and culture, Bac Ha boasts its unique beauty that requires long visit to know (Photo: VNA)
-
From mountain, rice terraces to people and culture, Bac Ha boasts its unique beauty that requires long visit to know (Photo: VNA)
-
From mountain, rice terraces to people and culture, Bac Ha boasts its unique beauty that requires long visit to know (Photo: VNA)
-
Can Cau Market, one of the most unique markets in the northern mountainous region of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
-
Can Cau Market, one of the most unique markets in the northern mountainous region of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
-
The landscapes of this region, characterized by terraced rice fields, are especially beautiful between May and October (Photo: VNA)
-
The landscapes of this region, characterized by terraced rice fields, are especially beautiful between May and October (Photo: VNA)