Stunning beauty of Sua flowers in Hanoi
When Spring comes, Hanoi’s streets are adorned with pure white petals of a flower, known scientifically as Dalbergia tonkinensis or “Sua” in Vietnamese. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Dalbergia tonkinensis flowers usually bloom from the end of February to April every year. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Dalbergia tonkinensis flowers look the most beautiful usually in the morning. This is the best time to take pictures of the flower.(Photo: Vietnam+)
Those who love Hanoi all wish to stop and view the flowers or take some pictures. (Photo: Vietnam+)
No one could turn their eyes away at the sight of the tiny and fragile petals of Dalbergia tonkinensis flowers. (Photo: Vietnam+)
When the prime time comes, Sua flowers will whiten Hanoi’s skies. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Sua flowers are tiny and as white as snow. Their thin petals are easily swept away to create a white carpet on the ground. (Photo: Vietnam+)