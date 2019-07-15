Monday, July 15, 2019 - 12:08:09

Stunning coral reefs of Hon Yen island

The landscape cluster of Hon Yen in the central coastal province of Phu Yen was recognised as a national relic site in April 2018. This is an ideal destination for seeing coral reefs.

