Stunning Muong Lay town

Muong Lay town in Dien Bien province boasts a very special position compared to other localities around Vietnam, as it is located on the banks of the Son La Hydropower Reservoir at the confluence of the Da River, the Nam Na River, and Nam Lay Stream. Muong Lay has long been dubbed a “jewel” atop the northwest skies thanks to its scenery that makes visitors fall in love.