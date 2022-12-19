Stunning Muong Lay town
Muong Lay town in Dien Bien province boasts a very special position compared to other localities around Vietnam, as it is located on the banks of the Son La Hydropower Reservoir at the confluence of the Da River, the Nam Na River, and Nam Lay Stream. Muong Lay has long been dubbed a “jewel” atop the northwest skies thanks to its scenery that makes visitors fall in love.
Boats gliding along the water give the Son La Hydropower Reservoir a magical beauty. (Photo: VNA)
The beauty of the Son La Hydropower Reservoir in Muong Lay town. (Photo: VNA)
The waters of Muong Lay on a winter’s afternoon (Photo: VNA)
Song Da ward in Muong Lay town sits at the confluence of the Da River, the Nam Na River, and Nam Lay Stream. (Photo: VNA)
Ban Xa Bridge connects the two sides of the reservoir. (Photo: VNA)