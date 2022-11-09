Stunning sunrise over Long Coc tea hill
High clouds and layers of fog create a vibrant orange sunrise over Long Coc tea hill in the northern midland province of Phu Tho, which has been a popular destination for photography aficionados.
Long Coc tea hill carries a winsome beauty at dawn in the lenses of photographers. (Photo: VNA)
The hill stands tall in Long Coc commune, covering 10,000 square metres with hundreds of small hills carpeted in tea like upturned bowls stretching out to the horizon. (Photo: VNA)
Long Coc tea hill blanketed in fog at the crack of dawn. (Photo: VNA)
Photographers recommend that early in the morning is the best time to gaze on the hills as the first rays of sunshine light up the scene. (Photo: VNA)
The hill stays gorgeous as the sunrays head over the mountains. (Photo: VNA)