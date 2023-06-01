There is a wind farm located in the coastal area of Vinh Trach Dong commune, more than 10km from Bac Lieu city centre.

This was Vietnam’s first wind power project, built in 2010 with investment in the trillions of VND.

With a landscape as beautiful as a European sky, the area quickly became a tourist attraction.

The arrangement of the turbines combined with local roads makes travel easy, and visitors can go from one area to another without any problems.

The most suitable time to visit is early morning or late afternoon, when you can enjoy the sunrise and sunset over the sea.

Bac Lieu’s wind power area has been recognised by the Mekong Delta Tourism Association as an outstanding tourist destination in the Delta, with nine typical tourist attractions./.

VNA