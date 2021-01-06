Sub-committee considers number, structure of deputies of 15th legislature
A proposal on the number and structure of deputies of the 15th National Assembly (NA) was tabled for discussion at the first session of the National Election Committee (NEC)’s sub-committee for personnel work on January 6.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Under the chair of the Standing NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong, who is also standing vice chairwoman of the NEC and head of the sub-committee, the session also considered proposals on the issuance of a resolution giving guidance on relevant documents to be used in the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils in the 2021-2026 term.
National Assembly Chairwoman and head of the NEC Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, Phong said that the sub-committee will work continuously and regularly to assist the NEC in organising the general election, which is slated for May 23, 2021.
She asked sub-committee’s members to coordinate closely with relevant agencies to select and introduce candidates meeting requirements on the number and quality of candidates as well as the suitable ratios in terms of occupation, gender, ethnic, and social classes.
The sub-committee will submit a report on the discussions to the NA Standing Committee at the committee’s next meeting./.