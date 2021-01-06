Politics More effort needed to renovate National Assembly's operations: Top legislator National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan underlined the need for more effort to renovate the NA’s operations while addressing a conference in Hanoi on January 5 to review the NA Office’s performance in 2020 and define tasks for 2021.

Politics Commission to ensure 13th National Party Congress’s press centre runs smoothly Ensuring smooth operations of the 13th National Party Congress’s press centre and the information provision for foreign media are among the tasks the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education has been told to fulfil between now and the time the congress takes place, in late January.

Politics Session highlights special links between Vietnamese, Lao armies The Lao Embassy in Vietnam, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, and the Vietnam - Laos Friendship Association had a working session with the Hanoi Capital High Command on January 4.

Politics Congratulations to Myanmar over Independence Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to President of Myanmar U Win Myint on the occasion of Myanmar’s 73rd Independence Day (January 4, 1948-2021).