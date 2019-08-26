At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The sub-committee on socio-economic affairs tasked with preparing for the 13th National Party Congress held a meeting in Hanoi on August 26 to gather former Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front leaders’ opinions on documents to be submitted to the congress.



The event was attended by former President Tran Duc Luong, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former Chairmen of the National Assembly Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Sinh Hung, and other former leaders. It also saw the presence of Politburo members Tran Quoc Vuong – Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Tong Thi Phong –Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly.



Chairing the meeting, Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed the importance of the preparations for the 13th National Party Congress, slated for early 2021, noting that the building of documents to be submitted is critical as they will be decisive to the country’s development in the next 5-10 years, until the Party’s centenary in 2030 and with a vision to 2045 when Vietnam marks the 100th founding anniversary.



Briefing participants on the content of the draft strategy for 10-year socio-economic development and the draft guidelines for the five-year socio-economic development, he highlighted the major achievements over the more than 30 years of reforms and analysed the domestic situation and global complexities.



The sub-committee thoroughly discussed and proposed strategic targets, development viewpoints, orientations and focal solutions for the next 5-10 years, with a vision to 2045, he said, asking the former leaders to give opinions on these matters.



PM Phuc stressed that valuable assessments of the domestic and international situations will help the country grasp opportunities and make use of the strong development of science-technology and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, especially in the sectors Vietnam has strength in like agriculture, processing-manufacturing, information technology and tourism services.-VNA