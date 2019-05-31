Submerged forest plantation campaign is launched in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu. (Photo: VNA)

The protection of submered forests means conserving the environment in the most sustainable way as they play a key role in coastal erosion prevention, biodiversity protection and livelihood provision, a high-ranking official said on May 31.Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan made the statement at a ceremony to launch submerged forest plantation campaign held in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu.He further said that the campaign was organised to promote forest regeneration as part of efforts to respond to climate change and ensure stable livelihood for locals in Bac Lieu province as well as coastal localities across the nation.In Bac Lieu, forests, small as they are, play an important role to the province’s security-defence, socio-economic development, biodiversity protection, and aquaculture farming. The provincial forest protection department is now managing and protecting 7,500 hectares of forests while 400 organisations, households and individuals are responsible for taking care of 3,100 hectares of forest land.The province has carried out three afforestation projects on a coastline of over 20 km in Hoa Binh district’s Vinh Hau and Vinh Thinh communes, Dong Hai district’s Long Dien Dong commune and Ganh Hao town, and Bac Lieu city. A total of 350 hectares of submerged forests were developed in the areas.The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is asking local authorities to spend more on infrastructure development and purchase of equipment for forest protection.Besides, the provincial People’s Committee should direct the People’s Committees at district and city levels to tighten state management in the forestry sector, and outline rational policies for farmers who engage in forest protection.-VNA