Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Pacific Partnership 2023 - microcosm of US-Vietnam cooperation: Ambassador The US-led Pacific Partnership 2023 (PP23) has been implemented in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen, featuring activities like school construction, medical training workshops, free surgeries for local residents, and musical exchanges, among others.

Politics 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Canada diplomatic ties marked in HC City A programme to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam - Canada diplomatic ties (1973-2023) was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the Canadian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on August 20.

Politics Nepal wants to boost trade-economic ties with Vietnam Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Nepal and Bhutan Nguyen Thanh Hai has presented his credential letter to President of Nepal Ramchandra Paudel in the capital city of Kathmandu, during which he pledges to do his best to enhance relations between Vietnam and Nepal across fields.