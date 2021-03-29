Business Forestry exports up 41.5 percent in Q1 Vietnam earned about 1.52 billion USD from wood and forestry exports in March, raising the value in the first three months of this year to over 3.94 billion USD, up 41.5 percent year-on-year.

Business Vietnam’s first autonomous vehicle debuts Phenikaa Group, a multi-sectoral corporation, has introduced its prototype of a level-4 autonomous vehicle, Vietnam’s first smart self-driving vehicle.

Business Stock market expected to maintain growth path in 2021 Vietnam's stock market is expected to maintain its growth momentum of last year at 15-20 percent based on positive supporting factors, experts have said.

Business Vietnam-UK trade deal to officially take effect from May Vietnam will announce to the UK side its ratification of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) this month, so the deal can officially come into force from May 1.