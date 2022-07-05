A recent report of the ministry said the power production and import in the January – May period reached an estimated 108 billion kWh, up 4 percent year-on-year.



According to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), the production and import will reach some 167 billion kWh in the remaining months of the year, bringing the total in the whole year to over 275 billion kWh, up 7.9 percent compared to 2021.



The ministry has requested hydropower plants to store water in reservoirs to prepare for generation in the dry season of 2022, and coal suppliers and investors of thermal power plants to have solutions in order to ensure enough fuel in the context of high fuel price due to the influence of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Relevant units have been urged to speed up the progress of the transmission line works, especially 500 kV and 220 kV transmission ones./.

VNA