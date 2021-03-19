Business US popularises farm produce to Vietnam Vietnam is one of the promising markets of the US’s farm produce, especially high-quality, safe and healthy products, experts said.

Business Supporting industry firms anticipate high 2021 growth Supporting industry enterprises are witnessing huge opportunities from Vietnam joining free trade agreements and more capital flowing into the country.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,194 VND per USD on March 19, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business US increases imports of Vietnamese mangoes With Vietnam emerging as the 14th largest supplier of mangoes to the United States in 2020, the import of its mangoes into the US is predicted to continue to rise this year.