Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen led a delegation to the US to strengthen investment, trade and tourism promotion activities and seek more US business partners.

A seminar took place in Hanoi on November 1 to discuss international experience and give recommendations to Vietnam to promote cooperation among research institutes, universities, and enterprises in the commercialisation of research results and intellectual property (IP).

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,688 VND/USD on November 2, down 9 VND from the previous day.