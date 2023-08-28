Business Vietnam’s tuna export orders to increase: VASEP The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) forecast tuna export orders will increase sharply in the last months of the year due to decreasing inventories in major export markets and the recently signed Vietnam-Israel Free Trade Agreement.

Business Hanoi tops country in FDI attraction in first eight months Hanoi got over 2.34 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first eight months of this year, topping the whole country in FDI attraction during the period.

Business Work to start on VSIP project in Can Tho this September Phase 1 of the Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) project in Vinh Thanh district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, will have its construction started on September 9, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Business Over 1 billion USD of tax arrears collected As of the end of July, the tax sector collected a total of 25.608 trillion VND (1.06 billion USD) in tax arrears, reported the General Department of Taxation.