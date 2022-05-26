Culture - Sports Young man keeping traditional craft of bookbinding alive A number of traditional handicrafts in Vietnam have fallen into oblivion as new technologies emerge during the Industry 4.0 era. Bookbinding first appeared in the country more than 1,500 years ago, but is not widely known or maintained as a traditional craft. One young man, though, learned the craft on his own, and his efforts have caught widespread attention.

Culture - Sports Head coach Park announces 23 players for friendly football match Head coach Park Hang-seo has announced his squad of 23 players for the national team's friendly match against Afghanistan on June 1 at Thong Nha Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition spotlights friendship between Central European countries and Vietnam An photo exhibition on the solidarity and friendship between the Visegrad Group (V4) (Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia) and Vietnam opened in Ho Chi Minh City on May 25.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31 lingers in heart of sport lovers The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) wrapped up in Hanoi on May 23 but memories of the region’s biggest sporting event will linger in the hearts of sports lovers.