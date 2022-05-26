The trip was made ahead of the re-assessment of Non Nuoc Cao Bang slated for late July.

GGN experts said 84 percent of the workload on the construction and protection of the park has been done, and it is now ready for re-assessment.

They also suggested the province print the logo of the geopark on local products so as to popularize the site and encourage visitors to buy local specialties.

The geopark was recognised as a member of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network in 2018. It is home to fossils, ocean sediment, volcanic rocks, minerals and karst landscapes, which can give researchers an insight into the 500 million years of the earth’s history./.

