Business Measures sought to optimise Vietnam-Cambodia logistic route The Ho Chi Minh City-based Saigon Newport Corporation held a workshop to seek measures to strengthen connectivity and develop Vietnam – Cambodia logistic service route on October 28 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Business PM demands power supply be guaranteed for development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded power supply be guaranteed for production and business activities as well as people’s daily life during the rest of 2023 and next year.

Business HCM City promotes tourism products to international markets Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism industry has worked to promote local tourism products to key international markets from early this month.

Business Vietnam looks to develop, maximise modern seaports Vietnam plans to develop a modern seaport system in the near future, but the question remains on how to optimise the facilities.