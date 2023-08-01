Society Green energy consumption promoted in community Facing the impacts of climate change, raising people's awareness about recycling, and giving priority to environmentally friendly products using renewable energy must be prioritised by companies across Vietnam.

Society Quang Ngai province works to combat illegal fishing The central province of Quang Ngai is doubling efforts to eradicate illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing ahead of the fourth fact-finding trip to Vietnam by a European Commission (EC) delegation this October.

Society Wartime bomb safely defused in Nghe An Sappers in the central province of Nghe An on August 1 safely defused a 340-kg bomb left from the war.

Society Vietjet diverts flight in Australia, saving passenger's life Vietjet flight VJ083 from Ho Chi Minh City to Brisbane on July 31 made an emergency landing at Darwin airport in Australia to seek medical aid for a passenger who experienced health issues.