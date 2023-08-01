Summer camp brings overseas youths closer to homeland
At the closing ceremony (Photo: NDO)Da Nang (VNA) - The Vietnam Summer Camp 2023, which brought together outstanding young overseas Vietnamese people from many countries and territories around the world, wrapped up with a ceremony in the central city of Da Nang on August 1.
The ceremony was jointly held by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and relevant agencies.
In her remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, who is also chairwoman of the committee, stressed that the summer camp, in its 18th edition, has promoted the role of OV youths in national development.
Through the camp, they had chances to visit historical relic sites, pay tribute to national ancestors and national heroes, and engage in exchanges with their peers at home, she added.
This year’s event gathered 120 outstanding Vietnamese students from 26 countries and territories worldwide, who traveled to 10 cities and provinces across Vietnam from July 18 to August 1, with Da Nang as the final destination.
Notably, they contributed nearly 200 million VND (8,442 USD) to charity activities in their homeland.
Nguyen Minh Thang, a camp member, said the camp has helped tighten his bond with the homeland and understand more about the country's socio-economic situation.
First held in 2004, the camp has brought thousands of outstanding OV youths aged between 16-24 to visit their motherland./.