The excitement and enthusiasm of the overseas Vietnamese youngsters could be vividly felt during the camp.

They shared stories about their birthplace and the habit of speaking Vietnamese to remember their roots.

During the camp, the young overseas Vietnamese had the opportunity to visit famous historical sites such as Hue Citadel - one of the relics belonging to the Complex of Monuments.



Many of the young people have been greatly impressed by the ancient relics and unique architecture in Hue.



The summer camp is an opportunity for overseas Vietnamese to share their understanding of the country, people, and culture of Vietnam and the country they live in. It’s also a chance for them to improve their Vietnamese language skills.



Vietnam Summer Camp 2022 gathered together more than 107 students from more than 20 countries and territories. All have made outstanding achievements in studies, community solidarity, and activities for their homeland./.

VNA