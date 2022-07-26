The 15th Summer Camp for young overseas Vietnamese has attracted about 45 participants aged 12-25 from countries and territories worldwide. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The four-day 15th Summer Camp for young overseas Vietnamese, which kicked off on July 26 in Ho Chi Minh City, has attracted about 45 participants aged 12-25 from countries and territories worldwide.



The annual camp, with the theme “Proud of Vietnam”, has been organised by the HCM City Committee for overseas Vietnamese in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in the City.



Vo Thanh Chat, deputy chairman of the committee and head of the summer camp this year, said the camp offers an opportunity for young overseas Vietnamese to meet, exchange and share the unique culture of each country and improve their communication skills.



Nguyen Tran Minh Quan, a student who is studying in the US, said taking part in the event gives young overseas Vietnamese and local youths a chance to learn more about their fatherland.



A wide range of activities are being held throughout HCM City, Ben Tre and Tien Giang provinces during the camp.



Participants will take part in cultural exchange activities, visiting craft villages and local attractions./.